iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.65

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 1033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 107,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

