iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.65

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 1033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
