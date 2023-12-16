iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Position Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

