iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Stock Position Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,169 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0369 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

