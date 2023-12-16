iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Position Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,379 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBMP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

