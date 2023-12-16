iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $29.01 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

