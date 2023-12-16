iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 19,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $83.59 and a 12 month high of $101.69.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

