iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $90.32.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

