iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.