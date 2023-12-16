iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.87 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.74 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

