iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 579.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVW opened at $74.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.