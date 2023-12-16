iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.81

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 11410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
