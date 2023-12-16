iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.81

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.81 and last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 11410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

