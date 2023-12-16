iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Cut by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,341,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.