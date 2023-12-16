iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.68

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 89309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.