Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $132.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. Jabil has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

