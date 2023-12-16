Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

J opened at $126.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

