Jason D. Peterson Sells 600 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $293.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.19. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.