Jason D. Peterson Sells 600 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE EPAM opened at $293.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.19. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
