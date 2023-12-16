J&J Snack Foods Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $170.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.58.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark boosted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

