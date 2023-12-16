Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

JNJ opened at $155.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.