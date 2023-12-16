Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035 ($25.55).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($20.71) in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.11) to GBX 1,460 ($18.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.09) to GBX 2,000 ($25.11) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,656 ($20.79) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,544.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,653.80. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.22, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,384 ($29.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 7,938.14%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Liam Condon acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.39) per share, with a total value of £231,750 ($290,923.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $23,253,948. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.