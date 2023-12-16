JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to Underweight

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($30.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,400 ($30.13). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 3,360 ($42.18) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,964 ($37.21).
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
