JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to Underweight

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($30.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,400 ($30.13). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 3,360 ($42.18) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,964 ($37.21).

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,619 ($32.88) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,616.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,538.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.02 ($37.65). The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,387.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

