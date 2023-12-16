JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $476.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.