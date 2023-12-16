JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $164.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $476.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on JPM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
