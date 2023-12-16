JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $165.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

