JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.33) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,320 ($16.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,357.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.64.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.18), for a total value of £305,144.97 ($383,059.21). Company insiders own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

