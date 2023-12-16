JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

