JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

Tesla stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

