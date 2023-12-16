KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Position Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $40.09 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.