Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $81.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.71.

COOP stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134 in the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after acquiring an additional 606,312 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

