Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Kelly Partners Group

In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Brett Kelly 14,897 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

