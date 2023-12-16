Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Sells $136,800.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $779,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.27. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

