KeyCorp Cuts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $34.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VICI. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.08.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.