KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of KeyCorp worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

