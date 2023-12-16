Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 228 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPM opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $165.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

