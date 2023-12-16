Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.25. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.