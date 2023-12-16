KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -14.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

