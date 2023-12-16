Kwmg LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average of $311.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.38.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

