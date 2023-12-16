Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $725.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $680.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $773.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.66. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $779.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 582.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lam Research by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.