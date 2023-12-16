Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($8.15).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAND. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 650 ($8.16) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.84) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

LAND stock opened at GBX 712.60 ($8.95) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 615.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 606.61. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -869.02, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,756.10%.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($29,879.30). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

