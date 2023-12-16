LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 9.1 %

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

