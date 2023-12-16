Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 305.50 ($3.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 333 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.22. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.40 ($3.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,141 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,064.05). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($3,050.88). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,950 shares of company stock worth $650,748. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

