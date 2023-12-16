Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.72.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $149.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar has a twelve month low of $88.42 and a twelve month high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.