Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

