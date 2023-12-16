Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$186,690.16 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-David Saint-Martin sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total transaction of C$186,690.16.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at C$23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

