Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 1-Year High at $213.58

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.58 and last traded at $213.58, with a volume of 6560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

