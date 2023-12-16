Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after buying an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $407.38 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.95. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

