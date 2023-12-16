LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.5 %

LIQT stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Insider Activity at LiqTech International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

