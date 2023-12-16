Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

