LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.30. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,724,342 shares changing hands.
LM Funding America Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.04.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
