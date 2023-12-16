LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.30. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,724,342 shares changing hands.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LM Funding America Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.