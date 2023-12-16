M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.88

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 59130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,411,000 after acquiring an additional 190,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after acquiring an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,823,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after buying an additional 197,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

