M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44,135 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

