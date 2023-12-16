M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 26,315 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

